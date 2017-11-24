Cruelty-free beauty stocking fillers for the festive season

Too Faced Beauty Cracker. — AFP Relaxnews

Troublemaker mascara. — AFP Relaxnews

I'm Home by Lush. — AFP Relaxnews

Stunna Lip Paint - Badgalriri on Instagram. — AFP Relaxnews

Charlotte Tilbury Instant Eye Palette. — AFP Relaxnews

AS beauty brands respond to the increasing trend for cruelty-free cosmetics, it is now easier than ever to purchase on-trend makeup that has never been tested on animals. If you have a socially conscious beauty fan in your life, then see our list of five of the newest products that would make the perfect guilt-free gift this holiday season.

Too Faced

Cruelty-free brand Too Faced is getting into the festive spirit with its new, limited edition 'Beauty Cracker', featuring the brand's signature pastel pink packaging and hiding a deluxe-sized version of the label's famous 'Better Than Sex' mascara. There is also a 'Melted Fig' lipstick and a 'Shadow Insurance' primer.

Urban Decay

Urban Decay's new 'Trouble' mascara was first brought to our attention back in Sept, when Nicole Richie was unveiled as the face of its campaign. The mascara, which has now launched, claims to deliver 13.7 times the lash volume, and comes in very on-trend holographic casing.

Fenty Beauty

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty makeup line has gained the widespread approval of beauty fans for its cruelty-free stance, diverse color palette and slick formulas. The superstar's latest product is a 'Stunna' lip paint, a fire engine-red color that offers complete coverage with a single application. It launches on www.sephora.com on Nov 23.

Lush

Give the gift of cruelty-free fragrance this season, with one of the new additions to Lush's new Gorilla Perfume range. 'I'm Home' is a cozy blend of creamy vanilla absolute, cocoa absolute and tonka.

Charlotte Tilbury

Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury launched her debut makeup collection back in 2013, and it has quickly become a go-to cruelty-free brand for mortals and stars alike. Her latest offering includes a limited-edition 'Instant Eye Palette' featuring 12 shades made using a cold pressed formula for smokey eye colors that are easy to blend and build. — AFP Relaxnews