Delegates from 50 countries compete for prestigious Miss Tourism International 2017 title

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia will once again play host to the Miss Tourism International World Final 2017, which will see delegates from 50 countries vying for the prestigious Miss Tourism International 2017 title.

The homegrown competition, is being held from Nov 20 to Dec 7, with the coronation night event taking place on Dec 6, at the Sunway Resort Hotel and Spa.

This is the 20th consecutive year the event, which is supported by the Tourism and Culture Ministry, is being held.

Themed "Promoting Tourism, Culture and Friendship," this year's event will also see organiser D'Touch International assisting Tourism Malaysia in promoting "Visit Malaysia Year 2017."

The 18-day-long event will see delegates travelling to various parts of the country, as well as engaging in charitable visits to homes and orphanages.

Malaysia will be represented by 24-year-old Melissa Ng Sook Khuan, who will be competing with other global delegates for the top spot.

D'Touch International founder and president Tan Sri Danny Ooi thanked the Tourism Ministry for its endless support since the first edition.

"We have promised to increase the number of participating countries by ten starting next year. By 2020, we will be having delegates from 80 countries," he told a press conference at Sunway Resort Hotel and Spa.

The Miss Tourism International World Final Night Show will be recorded by RTM, the official broadcaster, and the event will be aired on Dec 25.

Reigning Miss Tourism International 2016, Ariel Pearse from New Zealand, will be crowning the new Miss Tourism 2017 winners.

Tickets for the grand final dinner and show, priced at RM500 per pax, can be obtained from the organiser by calling 03-92841133 or by contacting Miss Tan/Cik Noni at 012-3396133/011-12328079.