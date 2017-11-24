Express bus plunges into ravine

Posted on 24 November 2017 - 06:36pm Last updated on 24 November 2017 - 09:41pm

SEGAMAT: An express bus carrying 40 vocational school students skidded and plunged into a ravine after colliding with a trailer at KM177 of Jalan Johor Baru-Seremban here.

One victim sustained serious injuries while 13 others escaped with minor injuries in the 4.20pm accident on Thursday.

Segamat OCPD Supt Raub Selamat said the bus was heading to Johor Baru when the collision occurred.

He said based on initial investigations, the trailer was coming from the opposite direction, and the bus, which was unable to avoid the oncoming vehicle, skidded and plunged into the ravine.

Raub said the remaining 26 passengers were unhurt.

He added that the accident victims were sent to the Segamat Hospital for treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving.