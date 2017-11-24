Fourth suspect in Fertiliser Scheme embezzlement in remand

MALACCA: A smallholder, who also operates a business selling electrical goods, became the fourth suspect to be held in remand in connection with the alleged embezzlement of the Federal Government Paddy Fertiliser Scheme (SBPKP), involving RM2.54 million.

The remand order, for six days beginning today, against the 50-year-old suspect was issued by Assistant Registrar at the Ayer Keroh magistrate's court Analia Kamaruddin.

The suspect, who was arrested yesterday, was believed to have conspired with a manager of an Area Farmers' Organisation (AFO) by selling and using the fertiliser for their own benefit.

Bernama earlier reported that three men, comprising a 38-year-old AFO manager; a farmer, aged 46 and a fishmonger, aged 52, were remanded since three days ago for an investigation into the case.

They are being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. – Bernama