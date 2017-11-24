- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Community
- Photos
Malaysia Airports' Q3 earnings surge over 7 times
Posted on 24 November 2017 - 06:12pm
PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd's (MAHB) net profit for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2017 jumped more than seven fold to RM79.69 million from RM10.68 million a year ago, thanks to strong revenue growth driven by both airport and non-airport operations.
The group's revenue for the current quarter under review grew 12.7% to RM1.2 billion over the corresponding quarter in 2016 of RM1.08 billion.
For the nine months period, net profit rose more than five times to RM208.63 million from RM37.07 million a year ago, while the group's revenue for the financial period-to-date under review grew 10.1% to RM3.41 billion against RM3.09 billion.
MAHB close 0.12% higher at RM8.24 with 1.85 million shares traded.