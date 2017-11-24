October CPI rises 3.7%

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) expanded at a higher rate of 3.7% to 120 in October 2017 from 115.7 in the corresponding month of the preceding year, according to Department of Statistics.

Among the major groups which recorded increases were the indices for transport (12.1%), food and non-alcoholic beverages (4.4%), restaurants and hotels (2.7%), furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance (2.6%), health (2.4%) and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (2.4%), the department said in a statement today.

Based on a seasonally adjusted term, the overall CPI for October 2017 decreased 0.2% as compared to September 2017.

Core inflation rose 2.3% in October 2017 compared with the same month of the previous year.

For the period of January to October 2017, the CPI registered an increase of 4% compared with the same period last year.

The department said the index for food and non-alcoholic beverages was the main contributor to the rise in CPI during the first ten months period, registering an increase of 4.3%.