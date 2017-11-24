One of SESB employees burnt in substation fire dies

KOTA KINABALU: One of the five employees of Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) who suffered burns in a fire Wednesday at the SESB substation at Wawasan Plaza here died last night.

Kassim Lajim, 52, succumbed to his injuries around midnight at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital here, according to a SESB statement issued today.

He was buried in his hometown of Kampung Sungai Damit, Tuaran, before the Friday prayers today.

"The late Kassim had served SESB since 1983 and was always part of the team during operations to disconnect illegal power connections," said the statement.

Kassim and the other four employees, aged 25 to 65, suffered burns after an explosion and fire at the substation at 10.55 pm on Wednesday.

The four others, two of them in critical condition, are still under treatment at the hospital. – Bernama