Parents need to monitor children during vacation in Port Dickson: Exco

PORT DICKSON: Parents are advised to monitor and supervise their children while vacationing at the beaches here, particularly during the upcoming school holidays, to avoid any untoward incidents, especially drowning.

Negeri Sembilan Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Tun Hairudin Abu Bakar said this was because the state government had targeted an increase in the number of visitors to the Port Dickson beaches until year-end, following the school holidays and the many latest attractions being offered.

"The hotels here are always full especially so after a number of new attractions having been developed," he told Bernama after handing over aid to 50 pupils of Sekolah Kebangsaan Port Dickson here today.

Among the attractions are the Alive 3D Art Gallery, Upside Down House, Haunted House, PD Wall Street Art as well as several shopping malls and hotels.

Meanwhile, commenting on the recent sightings of crocodiles at the beaches here which went viral on social media, Tun Hairudin said these were old incidents. — Bernama