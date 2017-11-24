Penang, Kedah farmers suffered RM27.7m losses due to floods: Tajuddin

Posted on 24 November 2017 - 04:28pm Last updated on 24 November 2017 - 05:55pm

PENDANG, Kedah: Farmers in Penang and Kedah suffered losses amounting to RM27.7 million due to the recent floods as of estimates up to yesterday, said Deputy Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

He said 5,278 farmers cultivating 11,463.8ha of paddy, fruits and vegetables in Penang were affected by the floods, and suffered losses of RM21,277,125.

In Kedah, 2,613 farmers growing paddy and vegetables on 4,041ha were affected, and suffered losses reaching RM6,415,148, he said to reporters after launching the Pendang Fest and Mini Carnival of the Kedah-level Farmers, Livestock Breeders and Fishermen's Day at the Penang Mini Stadium here today.

Tajuddin said the evaluation of the losses suffered by the farmers would continue.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry had earlier approved RM10 million as preliminary aid for the affected farmers in Penang. — Bernama