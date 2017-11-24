Police cripple "Pok Ya" gang with arrest of five members

KUANTAN: Police have crippled the Pok Ya Gang believed to be involved in a series of break-ins and cable thefts at Do-It-Yourself (DIY) shops in the district with the arrest of five of its members.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Abdul Aziz Salleh said the suspects, aged between 20 and 43, were detained at several locations in the district from Oct 30 to Nov 4.

He said among them was a mechanic, believed to be the gang leader, who was just released from prison in August after serving time for a drug-related offence.

"Initial investigation revealed that all the suspects, who were also tested positive for methamphetamine, were involved in five cable-theft cases around Jaya Gading and Felda Panching Utara with losses estimated at RM14,000.

"Four of the suspects were also believed to have been involved in two break-in cases at a DIY shop in Pandan Sejahtera 2 Housing area on Oct 10 involving RM13,000 in losses," he told reporters here today.

Abdul Aziz also said police were now closing in on two other gang members to facilitate the investigation under Section 457 and 431(a) of the Penal Code. — Bernama