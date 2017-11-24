Puteri Umno assists 900 students with free tuition

NILAI: Mohd Afiq Hayat Ahmad Yazid had initially been feeling anxious about how he would perform in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examination without any tuition.

But thanks to the free tuition provided by Puteri Umno, the 17-year-old student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dato' Haji Mohd Redza was now fully prepared and confident to sit for the examination.

He described the programme provided by Puteri Umno as being very helpful and well timed, considering his family's inability to send him for private tuition.

"My father used to work in oil and gas but because of some problems he had to stop working and my mother is only a housewife.

"So, this programme is very good, especially for people like me who cannot afford to go for private tuition which cost hundreds of ringgit; my sister is sitting for her Form 3 Assessment examination this year, we could only rely on extra classes at school," he said.

Mohd Afiq Hayat who is the third of six siblings, was happy that not only was the tuition programme, free, food was also provided.

Muhammad Ikhwan Esamuddin, 17, said the programme had not only helped him to alleviate his family's burden but also prepared him to answer the exam papers.

"I was very excited when I was selected to join the programme because I knew my family could not afford to send me for tuition outside, so I used the programme as best as I could to revise my lessons and it was not in vain since what was taught at the tuition, helped me in answering the exam questions.

"I think this programme should be continued, the instructors are also experts in the subjects and they draw our attention to focus on what they teach and concentrate on the important syllabus," said the eldest of five siblings.

The two boys were among 900 students selected to participate in the programme conducted by Puteri Umno in collaboration with Yayasan Pelajaran Mara, nationwide.

The programme which was conducted in Aug and ended on Nov 6, offered four main subjects, namely Malay, English, Mathematics and History and targeted students with moderate educational achievement from less fortunate families. – Bernama