Ringgit opens easier versus US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit opened easier against the US dollar this morning as it entered a consolidation-mode after soaring over the past few days, a dealer said.

At 9 am, the local unit was traded at 4.1180/1210 against the greenback from Thursday's close of 4.1050/1100.

OANDA Head of Trading Asia-Pacific Stephen Innes told Bernama that the ringgit was on the upside, the past few days, amid a subdued US dollar.

"If the greenback continues to wobble, the local basket looks charged and ready to rumble," he said.

On the broader macroeconomics perspective, Innes said overnight trading session was very quiet as most US traders were off to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Meanwhile, on foreign exchange market, the ringgit was traded lower against a basket of major currencies.

The ringgit depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0585/0614 from 3.0486/0537 on Thursday and decreased against the yen to 3.6963/6996 from 3.6892/6944 yesterday.

The local unit declined versus the euro to 4.8761/8801 from 4.8607/8679 and eased against the British pound to 5.4749/4801 from Thursday's 5.4621/4692. – Bernama