Robbers escape with three bags containing RM150k

KUALA LUMPUR: Two men escaped with three bags containing RM150,000 in cash from a security van in front of a bank in Sri Serdang near here, today at 10.30am.

Serdang district police chief ACP Megat Mohamad Aminuddin Megat Alias said the suspects, who were wearing helmets, fled the scene on a Yamaha 125z motorcycle.

He also said that police had so far detained four employees of the security company to assist investigations.

"We are now reviewing the footage of the closed-circuit television cameras from the scene to identify the suspects," he said when contacted here.

The case is being investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code for gang-robbery. — Bernama