- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Community
- Photos
Robbers escape with three bags containing RM150k
Posted on 24 November 2017 - 08:50pm
KUALA LUMPUR: Two men escaped with three bags containing RM150,000 in cash from a security van in front of a bank in Sri Serdang near here, today at 10.30am.
Serdang district police chief ACP Megat Mohamad Aminuddin Megat Alias said the suspects, who were wearing helmets, fled the scene on a Yamaha 125z motorcycle.
He also said that police had so far detained four employees of the security company to assist investigations.
"We are now reviewing the footage of the closed-circuit television cameras from the scene to identify the suspects," he said when contacted here.
The case is being investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code for gang-robbery. — Bernama