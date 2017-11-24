Rohingya issue: NGOs to submit protest memoranda to UN

SHAH ALAM: Over 40 non-governmental organisations will hand over their memoranda to the United Nations office in Bukit Damansara on Nov 30, to object the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Myanmar and Bangladesh involving the ethnic Rohingya.

Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisations (Mapim) president, Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid said the memoranda would also be handed over to the Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, on the same day.

He said the memoranda would serve as a sign of protest as Mapim believed that the deal to repatriate the Rohingya refugees to Rakhine state would not solve the crisis.

"If that takes place, there is no guarantee that the ethnic Rohingya will be safe as they are being 'hunted'. As such, the repatriation of these refugees is like waiting for them to be 'slaughtered'," he told a press conference, here today.

More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since Aug 25 following attacks on civilians by the Myanmar army on the grounds of fighting the armed militants. — Bernama