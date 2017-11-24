Segambut MP lodges report with MACC over Taman Rimba Kiara condo project

KUALA LUMPUR: An opposition lawmaker has lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over the alleged misappropriation of a 12-acre green lung in Taman Rimba Kiara.

Segambut parliamentarian Lim Lip Eng said the Federal Territories Ministry had failed to protect the 25-acre green lung by transferring half of the land ownership to a third party for development.

"The ministry transferred the ownership of the 12-acre green lung to Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan for the purpose of constructing a high-density luxury mixed development in Taman Rimba Kiara, despite objections from residents in the area.

"I hope that the commission can investigate if there is any corrupt element involved over the transaction of land ownership considering that a lot of information was withheld or not given to me or the affected stakeholders," Lim told reporters prior to lodging a report with the MACC, earlier today.

Lim also issued an ultimatum to MCA, Umno and Gerakan leaders in the FT chapter to come forward and voice where they stand on the issue.

"If you do not come forward and declare your stand, it means you agree with the proposal of constructing a luxury condominium project in a park that is frequented by the public.

"If you chose to remain silent over this issue, it will definitely haunt you in the upcoming general election," Lim said.

Lim also questioned the delay in gazetting Taman Rimba Kiara as a forest reserve.

"I have been asking them (FT Ministry) when they will gazette Taman Rimba Kiara and Bukit Kiara as a permanent forest reserve or green lung ever since I was elected as the Segambut MP nine years ago.

"The answer given to me by the current and previous FT minister was that it is in the pipeline, which to me is a half-hearted answer and this clearly shows that they are not sincere with their promise," he said.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the residents of Taman Tun Dr Ismail have filed a lawsuit on Aug 11 against the KL mayor and KL City Hall in their bid to stop the project development, which they claimed would crowd the already dense neighbourhood.

The High Court had fixed Dec 13 as the date to hear the TTDI residents' application for a stay order to suspend DBKL's approval for the condominium project until the end of the lawsuit.