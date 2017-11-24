Thomas Keller to teach online course on essential cooking techniques

BUDDING chefs and at-home cooks who want to up their kitchen game can now learn from one of America's bona fide master chefs, Thomas Keller, who boasts the title of being the only American-born chef to hold multiple, three Michelin-starred restaurants.

Keller is the latest celebrity chef to sign on to teach online cooking courses with Masterclass, a virtual learning place that offers courses on everything from acting, writing to singing and cooking.

Other chefs include Gordon Ramsay, Alice Waters and Wolfgang Puck.

Keller's flagship restaurant The French Laundry in Yountville, California and Per Se in New York hold three Michelin stars apiece and are among some of the most popular fine dining destinations in the US.

Over 30 lessons, Keller will teach students the same restaurant techniques used in his kitchens for braising, glazing, blanching, roasting, pureeing, confuting and pasta making.

As only a Michelin-starred chef can do, he teaches students how to elevate the banal zucchini to a "creamy, pudding-like" dish with a few masterful techniques brought to pan-roasting.

"If you learn the essentials of cooking they will last a lifetime," he said in a statement.

"Cooks cook to nurture people. My MasterClass students will learn that if they go through the proper steps, are patient in the process, and learn to understand ingredients, they will taste the difference and have the tools to succeed in making a nourishing meal."

Enrolment is US$90 (RM374) and courses start this winter.

Chez Panisse restaurateur Waters will focus on at-home cooking, while Puck shares his innovative culinary approach.

Other classes include acting lessons with Helen Mirren; ball-handling, shooting and scoring with Stephen Curry; directing with Ron Howard and fashion design with Marc Jacobs. — AFP Relaxnews

Watch the trailer here: