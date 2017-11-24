Tremendous response for Gerah as 125,000 register as members: MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Anti-Corruption Revolution Movement (Gerah), launched last May, received tremendous response from the public with the current registered membership coming up to 125,000 people.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad said the MACC had targeted 100,000 members for a start this year but it turned out that the response has been overwhelming.

He said the majority of registered Gerah members comprised male and female students from public and private universities which demonstrated that the MACC's objective has been achieved.

"The MACC is currently drafting a programme for Gerah throughout the country and will extend the opening of membership to the public early next year.

"MACC plans to create 'Gerah Cilik' for primary school pupils and Junior Gerah for secondary school students to educate the awareness of corrupt practices," he said after attending the Corruption-Free Pledge ceremony at Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) Sdn Bhd office, here.

Dzulkifli said this proved the MACC's commitment to produce a generation that would hate corruption and power abuse in the future. — Bernama