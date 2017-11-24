Two Republic of Korea Navy warships visit RMN base in Teluk Sepanggar

KOTA KINABALU: Two South Korean navy warships, the Kang Gam Chan DDH 979 and the Hwa Cheon AOE 59, arrived for their maiden port-of-call at the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) base in Teluk Sepanggar, near here, today.

RMN Eastern Fleet Commander Vice-Admiral Datuk Syed Zahiruddin Putra Syed Osman said the warships were led by Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Cruise Training Task Group Rear Admiral Yang Yong Mo and had 630 personnel, including 140 officers, aboard.

"While they are docked here, we will be working with the ROKN to host a variety of exciting events, including visits to the ships. We will also conduct community activities at the Sabah Chesire Home," he said in a statement to the media upon the arrival of the warships.

Syed Zahiruddin added that the presence of the vessels would further strengthen the relationship between Malaysia and the Republic of Korea.

He said the warships' visit gave a clear indication that the security in Sabah waters remained safeguarded, giving confidence to foreign investors.

Meanwhile, the ROKN communication unit said the two vessels would be docked at the RMN base in Teluk Sepanggar until Nov 27.

"The two vessels are on their maiden trip here and this visit is aimed at providing new experience for the officers.

"Malaysia is the eighth country that we visited, after which we will head to the United States and then followed by Japan before returning to the Republic of Korea," the statement said. — Bernama