Are towels fashion's favorite new quirky accessory?

IT is a well-known fact that getting ready to go out is the best part of going out, and it seems Rihanna and Rita Ora agree.

Popstar, designer and general fashion icon Riri unveiled her latest cover shoot for Vogue Paris this week, and one of the three images, shot by Juergen Teller, sees her looking completely chilled out in a glitter camisole and furry shrug teamed with vintage earrings. The most eye-catching part of her look? The stripy orange bath towel she has wrapped around her hair.

Perhaps Rihanna was inspired by fellow singer Rita Ora, who went one step further when she turned up on the red carpet of the MTV Europe Music Awards earlier this month wearing a bathrobe. The star, who was hosting the ceremony, was also sporting a towel turban, as well as impeccable makeup and plenty of jewellery.

Snuggly towels and robes are also enjoying a moment in the fashion spotlight on Instagram, where Gigi Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, Karlie Kloss and Elsa Hosk have all shared photos of themselves kicking back in their 'bathwear' over the past few weeks. And while it might not be one of the easiest trends to carry off in public, we have to admit that it's certainly one of the most comfortable. — AFP Relaxnews