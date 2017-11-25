Businessman shot during robbery

KUANTAN: A businessman was seriously injured when he was shot in the neck during a robbery at a store in Kampung Jaya Gading, here today.

The incident occurred at about 6am when the 40-year-old victim was in his cigarette store and bumped into three suspects, who are believed to have broken into the premises. A struggle ensued between the victim and the suspects, before one of them fired a shot at him.

The victim is reported to be in a coma at the Intensive Care Unit of the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Abdul Aziz Salleh, when contacted, confirmed the incident and said police had arrested three suspects about two hours after receiving the report.

"Two of the suspects were arrested at Jalan Kuantan-Pintasan Pelabuhan near Bukit Rangin, while another was arrested in the town here," he said, adding that the arrest was made after police found a wallet, believed to belong to one of the suspects, at the scene.

He said police would hold a media conference on the incident soon. — Bernama