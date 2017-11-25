Cancer patient dies after dream of riding sports car realised

SUNGAI PETANI: Muhammad Hafizudin Alias, the 11-year-old brain cancer boy who got his wish of riding in a BMW car, died at his home in Kampung Baru, Sungai Lalang here yesterday.

According to volunteer Nor Hashimah Abu Hassan, 31, who cares for child cancer patients, Muhammad Hafizudin who was more affectionately called Hafiz, died at 3.55pm surrounded by his parents and family members.

"I was also by his side as by chance, I was with the family at that time," she told Bernama.

"The family has informed that Hafiz will be buried at the Kampung Tualang Muslim Cemetery, Pokok Sena tomorrow (today)," she said.

The third of four children of Alias Saleh, 43, and Husna Naut, 43, Hafiz was diagnosed with brain cancer in January 2013 and has been bedridden since a month ago.

Bernama had previously reported that Hafiz wished for a ride in a white BMW car, and last Saturday, it was fulfilled by Sime Darby Auto Bavaria. — Bernama