GPMS moots formation of Education Commission to streamline national education system

PETALING JAYA: The Federation of Peninsular Malaysia Students Associations (GPMS) urged the government to form an "Education Commission" to streamline the education system in the nation.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi agreed with the suggestion, saying that the commission can prevent education policies from constantly changing, especially after the leadership change in the Education Ministry and the Higher Education Ministry.

"Don't let the students be an apparatus inside your laboratory. They are not lab rats, they are national assets.

"And these assets should be protected. There should not be a personal agenda in the nation's education system," Ahmad Zahid said when launching the 63rd GPMS general assembly held at Tabung Haji Complex here.

Also present was Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Reezal Merican Naina Merican, GPMS President Zamri Mohd Isa and GPMS Deputy President Ezaruddin Abd Rahman.

Earlier, Zamri said that GPMS will table a motion for the government to form the "National Education Commission" to regulate the education policy in this country.

Zamri's suggestion received a big applause from the delegates.

Ahmad Zahid stressed that his decision to support the motion was not to deny the contributions of past ministers in both the Higher Education and Education Ministry.

Instead, he said the decision was merely to uphold the education system in the nation.

"I'm not blaming any ministers, in fact I applaud their contributions, but the education system would be better if this commission is formed.

"We do have the Education Service Commission (SPP) but it is not enough. We want the commission to oversee everything in the education sector and the Minister in charge to adhere to it," Ahmad Zahid said.

The SPP was formed in 1974, and its function is to deal with the appointment, confirmation and disciplinary control of the academic workforce.