Johor to identify ways to solve problem of unsold luxury homes

JOHOR BARU: The Johor government will identify suitable and best ways to solve the problem of unsold high-cost housing units in the state.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the methods sought should suit the policy introduced before this.

To solve the problem, he said, the state government would be collaborating with all the relevant parties including developers.

"Tuanku (Johor Sultan) had touched on this, so perhaps there is the need to look into a suitable policy to avoid frequent change of policy. We will consider and see, but the matters raised by Bank Negara will also be looked into by the state government towards solving the problem," he told reporters after opening the Pasir Gudang Health Camp, here, today.

Mohamed Khaled was asked to comment on Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar calling on the state government and developers yesterday to together find solutions to the problem of the increasingly high prices of houses that were unsold.

The mentri besar also touched on the recently published Bank Negara quarterly bulletin which mentioned Johor as having the highest number of unsold houses at 27%, followed by Selangor (21%), Kuala Lumpur (14%) and Penang (8%).

Bank Negara also reported that Malaysia's property market was currently facing the problem of imbalance between supply and demand to the extent of resulting in many unsold houses and unoccupied commercial spaces.

On the Pasir Gudang Health Camp, Mohamed Khaled said it was held in line with the government's aim to improve the people's well-being.

The health camp, based on the mobile hospital concept offered free health services including dental, eye, blood pressure and cholesterol checks for members of the public to know their health status, as well as advice from doctors and pharmacists.

Held at Aeon Mall, Permas Jaya, it was organised in collaboration with Pasir Gudang Barisan Nasional, Malaysia Medical Association Johor Branch, Yayasan Johor and the Johor Bahru Rotary Club. — Bernama