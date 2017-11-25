Kebun Bunga assemblyman quarrel with Guan Eng threatens to overshadow flood relief aid

GEORGE TOWN: The personal dispute between Kebun Bunga assemblyman Cheah Kah Peng with Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng has now threatened to overshadow the state's on-off distribution of flood relief aid to some 100,000 victims here.

PKR has called for a meeting to sort out the disagreements between the two elected representatives, but it was learnt that Lim has yet to agree to the proposed meeting between him and Penang PKR liaison chairperson Datuk Mansor Othman.

Although the aid programme is supposed to proceed, some PKR backbenchers when contacted, conveyed their disillusionment over why Cheah was singled out for retribution when he was just voicing his opinion as an assemblyman.

And more PKR leaders have begun to openly voice their displeasure with the state's alleged punishment of Cheah with PKR vice-president Tian Chua seeking for closure on the issue now, before it affects the alliance's preparation for the general election.

On Sunday, Lim together with the Pulau Tikus assemblyperson Yap Soo Huey plan to register victims of the Nov 4/5 flood in Cheah's constituency, near Botanical Gardens.

The situation may become complicated as Cheah is also supposed to be holding a similar programme meters away from the one organised by Penang DAP.

Recently, Cheah revealed that he was omitted from the list of 30 Pakatan Harapan assemblypersons, who were required to register victims for the state's initiated flood relief aid.

Each recipient is scheduled to receive a one-off compensation of RM700.

But to Cheah's horror, he was relieved of his duty and was informed by State Secretary Datuk Seri Farizan Darus that his role will be filled by Yap.

A defiant Cheah when met now, said that he would continue with his role to serve his constituents as he believed that the party leadership supported him.

"I have done no wrong as far as I know."

To illustrate it, Cheah organised his own flood relief campaign event on Saturday, which received a warm response from residents in the oldest working class neighbourhood here – Rifle Range where hundreds came to accept aid and school uniforms for their children.

Cheah said he has received an outpouring of support based on postings on his social media accounts and in person when people walked up to him, urging him to stay strong.

Cheah has no plans to defy Lim, but said that the state needs to be more accommodating to criticism, especially if it was done with the best intentions.

In another development, the People's Alternative Party (PAP) vice-president Rahmad Isahak believed that Lim was simply playing politics to drum up support for the socialist party ahead of another anticipated bruising election.

And Lim's treatment of Cheah indicated that DAP and PKR cannot get along in private, and that their alliance is just a means of mutual cooperation to defeat Barisan Nasional.

But, Malaysia has been a multi-ethnic country and needs sincere leaders to carry out the nation building instead of leaders who play to the gallery, Rahmad said.

If Lim continues to disrespects PKR, Rahmad opined that it is best that the two parties break off their cooperation in Penang.