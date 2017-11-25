Malaysian parliamentarians contribute aid to assist Rohingya refugees

COX'S BAZAR (Bangladesh): A Malaysian parliamentary delegation today contributed RM25,600 to two Malaysian non-governmental organisations operating here to assist Rohingya refugees.

The aid in the form of cash donations were handed over to the Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisation (MAPIM) and Mercy Malaysia for the purchase of essential items for Rohingya refugees at the Kutupalong Refugee Camp, located about 35 km from here.

Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee (pix) who headed the delegation said the collection was from MPs from both sides of the divide.

"We managed to collect the amount in just a week. We are concerned about the plight of the Rohingya refugees," he told reporters after handing over the money to the two NGOs at the camp.

It is estimated that more 600,000 Rohingya have fled from Rakhine state in Myanmar to Bangladesh following attacks by the Myanmar military on the minority ethnic group in the Asean member since Aug 25.

At the ceremony, Ronald handed over two envelopes, each containing RM12,800, to MAPIM vice president Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman and Mercy Malaysia programme officer Rachel Yao.

He said the aid complemented a contribution of 25 tonnes of food to be shipped by the Halal Industry Development Corporation (HDC) as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

"The food aid is in the final process of shipment and should be ferried to Bangladesh via Air Asia or Malindo Air flights soon," he said.

Multinational giants like F&N Marketing Sdn Bhd, Nestle (M) Berhad, Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad and Fortune Lab Sdn Bhd are among the contributors of the food aid. — Bernama