Man arrested for slashing brother over family dispute

TASEK GELUGOR: Police have detained a 56-year-old man for using a self-made weapon and a knife to assault his 62-year-old brother over a family dispute.

The man went berserk after his brother had reprimanded him for interrupting their father who was asleep earlier in Kampung Selamat here.

It is learnt the incident happened about 7.35am yesterday when the victim had rebuked the suspect for making noise and awakening their father who was sleeping in the living room of the family home.

North Seberang Prai district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the suspect went to the kitchen to get an 11-cm long knife to attack the victim.

"The victim took a wooden chair to defend himself. However, his brother continued to attack him, and he was slashed a few times despite using the chair to shield himself."

The suspect then reached for a self-made air gun, which is used to chase away stray dogs and birds from their vegetable farm, and wanted to attack the victim.

"The victim fled from the scene to save himself," Noorzainy told reporters.

Noorzainy said police had gone to the scene after receiving a report from the victim.

Police arrested the brother and seized the knife and air gun, two wooden rods, an air pump and a box consisting of 58 marbles.

Noorzainy said police would investigate the case under Section 8(a) of the Firearms Act 1960 for illegal possession of weapons in the premise and also Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.