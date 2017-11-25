Mohamad Norza, suitable candidate to lead OCM: Tunku Imran

KUALA LUMPUR: Badminton Association of Malaysia president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria is seen as a suitable candidate as the next president of the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM), said OCM president Tan Sri Tunku Imran Tuanku Jaafar.

Tunku Imran said Mohamad Norza has shown great potential and did an excellent job as the deputy president of OCM.

He also stressed that Mohamad Norza has the leadership quality to take on the role of the president.

"He is very experienced in sports leadership and management and is an established figure internationally so I'm sure he would make a perfect president," he told the media after chairing the 184th OCM Executive Council meeting at Wisma OCM, here, today.

The next OCM Annual General Meeting (AGM) would be held on June 30 next year, in which Tunku Imran had stated that he would not be defending the post he had held for almost 20 years.

It was also reported that Youth and Sports Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin and OCM assistant secretary Sieh Kok Chi also shared the same view on Mohamad Norza as a suitable candidate to contest the OCM president post.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Norza said he appreciated the confidence of Tunku Imran and Khairy even though he wanted the OCM election next year to be conducted democratically among all delegates.

"I understand the post carries a heavy responsibility, so let me concentrate on my present posts as OCM deputy president and BAM president. Let the delegates decide on the matter (OCM president) in June ," said Mohamad Norza. — Bernama