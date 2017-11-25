Nine typhoid cases detected since Nov 2

PUTRAJAYA: Nine cases of typhoid fever have been reported since Nov 2 until yesterday, in Belaga district, Kapit division, Sarawak, according to Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a statement today, he said all the victims had been admitted to Bintulu Hospital for treatment and the situation was under control with no deaths reported.

"Preliminary investigation at the locality of the epidemic found the gravity-piped water supply system not functioning well.

"The Sarawak Health Department, with the cooperation of the relevant parties, are doing repair works," he said, adding that surveillance on typhoid fever, including active detection of cases in Long Urun and nearby villages is being stepped-up.

Typhoid is a disease which is spread by food and water which is contaminated with the Salmonella typhimurium bacteria.

Those infected with the disease, will have symptoms like high fever, headache, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, stomach-ache and diarrhea. — Bernama