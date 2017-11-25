No Malaysians affected in attack on Al Rawdah Mosque: Wisma Putra

PUTRAJAYA: The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that no Malaysians were affected in the deadly attack on the Al Rawdah Mosque in Al Radwa village in North Sinai, Egypt yesterday.

The attack, which occurred during Friday prayers, killed 235 people and injured 109 others.

Wisma Putra said in a statement Saturday that it is monitoring the situation closely and that the Malaysian embassy in Cairo is in contact with the local authorities.

It said the Malaysian government strongly condemned this cowardly attack.

"Malaysia also expresses its deepest condolences to the government and people of Egypt, and to the families of victims affected by the attack," the ministry said.

The ministry also reminds all Malaysian citizens in Egypt to remain vigilant at all times.

Malaysians in Egypt are also advised to contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Cairo at +2 02 3761 0013, +2 012 0027 6388 or through email at mwcairo@kln.gov.my for further queries.

According to local media reports (as quoted by Al-Jazeera), the attackers planted explosives before opening fire on worshippers.

No groups have claimed responsibility over the attack as of yet, according to media reports. — Bernama