PM horrified by terrorist attack on Al-Rawda mosque

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak today said he was horrified by the terror attack at a mosque in Egypt on Friday which has killed 235 people.

"Horrified by the attack on innocent worshippers at Al-Rawda mosque in Egypt. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones," Najib said in his latest tweet today.

International media reported that at least 235 worshippers were killed and 100 others were wounded in the terrorist attack on the mosque in North Sinai province, targeted during Friday prayers.

According to local media reports (as quoted by Al-Jazeera), the attackers planted explosives before opening fire on worshippers.

No groups have claimed responsibility for the attack as yet, according to the said media. — Bernama