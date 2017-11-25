Police apprehend four suspects in armoured van heist

PETALING JAYA: Four suspects have been apprehended by police for allegedly stealing three bags containing RM150,000 cash from an armoured van in front of a bank in Sri Serdang yesterday.

It was reported that two men wearing full-faced helmets, committed the crime by opening the side door of the vehicle and grabbing the bags, before fleeing on a motorcycle at about 10.30am.

There were two security guards at the van at the time, while two others were inside the bank.

Serdang OCPD assistant commissioner Megat Mohamad Aminuddin Megat Alias said that police had arrested the four security guards to facilitate investigations into the case.

He added that the four men will be remanded until Tuesday November 28, and that no other suspects have been arrested so far.

"Investigators are also going through closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footages from the bank and other premises nearby," he said in a statement.

Police are probing the case from all angles including the possibility of an inside job.

Roadblocks have also been launched to track down the two robbers.