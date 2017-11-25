Probe on illegal factory, FGV at final stage: Dzulkifli

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is in the final stages of completing the investigation paper on a factory in Kampung Sungai Lembu here, which is alleged to have been operating illegally for the past 10 years.

"I cannot tell specifically when, but when it is completed, we will submit the paper to the Attorney-General's Chambers," MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad told reporters, after handing over aid to flood victims in Taman Makok here today.

About 600 flood victims were given aid which included mattresses, clothing and essential food items, such as rice, cooking oil and sugar.

Last Aug 10, MACC raided the factory in Kampung Sungai Lembu for allegedly polluting the air and environment.

According to reports, the factory used a conventional method of burning sawdust to make activated carbon, which is widely used in air purifiers, water filters and air-conditioners

Following the raid, Penang state exco member Phee Boon Poh and two members of a family, who are the director and manager of the factory, respectively, were detained by MACC to facilitate the investigation.

Meanwhile, on the probe against Felda Global Ventures (FGV), Dzulkifli said it was also in the final stage and the investigation paper would be submitted to the Attorney-General Chamber's when ready. — Bernama