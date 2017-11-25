RoS needs legal advice on PPBM application

JOHOR BARU: RoS director-general Surayati Ibrahim said she will consult with the Home Ministry's legal advisers for the application by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

This was in response to a question concerning the registration of PPBM, which she provided after attending a function where she gave away mock cheques to 37 Residents Associations in Johor, at Pulai Umno Building, here on Saturday.

According to Ibrahim, PPBM had handed over the document of appeal on Nov 23.

She noted that it is a difficult case, because PPBM has requested things that are different from their own party constitution. Therefore, she needs to consult with the legal advisers from the Home Ministry.

"It probably take a week's time to solve this issue."

She could not, however, disclose the content of their requirements. However, it is problematic, and that is why she needs legal advice.

It was earlier reported that the PPBM has yet to hold an AGM, failed to have a properly audited account, and an up-to-date membership list.