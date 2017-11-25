Social ills come under microscope: Rohani

KUALA LUMPUR: All ministries, agencies and non-governmental organisations under the purview of the National Social Council will be submitting their reports by January on social ills in the country and recommendations to tackle them, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abd Karim.

She said that based on the reports, a more concrete definition of bullying will be formulated.

"From the reports, a database on bullying cases will be created. Bullying cases must be given serious attention because it can lead to gangsterism and criminal cases later," she said while opening the "Disability: We Care" conference at Universiti Teknologi Mara Sungai Buloh Campus' Dental Faculty, here today.

Besides her ministry, the agencies and NGOs, various other ministries, such as the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation are also members of the council.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, after chairing a meeting of the council, said the government will be implementing four key measures to tackle bullying, including classifying acts which meet the actual definition of bullying.

The meeting also decided that the social agenda must be deliberated at the state executive council and district council levels.

On another matter, Rohani suggested that insurance companies also cover mental aspects to help alleviate the financial burden of policy holders who face mental health problems.

"If the mental health aspects can be included in insurance policies, it might help those who face mental problems, especially in terms of treatment and medicine," she said.

Some 300 students and staff of the faculty attended the conference, which focused on care for people with disabilities. — Bernama