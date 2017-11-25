Transport Ministry orders probe into KTMB incident

KUALA LUMPUR: The Transport Ministry has instructed the relevant authorities to carry out a detailed investigation to determine the root cause of yesterday's cargo train derailment incident.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said the ministry takes a serious view of the incident, as it concerns the safety of the nation's public transportation system.

"We are actually in midst of encouraging Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) to carry more cargo using tracks which is in line with our effort in reducing heavy vehicles on the road but the recent derailment incident is rather disappointing.

"Hence, I have instructed for a thorough investigation to be carried out by both KTMB and the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) to determine the root cause of the latest derailment incident that caused the closure of the tracks for several days," Liow said, after launching the iCargo+, an insurance scheme that provides holistic insurance coverage for marine cargo.

Liow added that if the derailment was not caused by speeding then there is a need to analyse what else could have triggered the incident.

"Once the investigation is completed, we will propose for a solution that we can undertake as soon as possible to prevent such incidents in the future," he said.

He added that both KTMB and SPAD have been instructed to expedite the investigation and the ministry will update the public on the matter.

Meanwhile, Liow announced that the Cabinet has agreed in principle on the setting up of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Liow pointed out that the green light was given early this month and various bodies have been roped in to give their views and opinions on the establishment of the board.

"After a lot of hard work, I am pleased to announce that the Cabinet has approved the setting up of NTSB early this month with the support from all relevant agencies and government bodies.

"Now we are in the midst of drafting the act and we have roped in the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros), Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) and other agencies for their input," Liow said.

Liow was responding to comments made by Serdang MP Ong Kian Ming, concerning an update on the status of the NTSB.