1,700 take part in IJN’s Ride 4 Your Heart 2017

Participants at the start of the National Heart Institute (IJN) Ride 4 Your Heart 2017 challenge, on Nov 26, 2017. — Pix courtesy of IJN.

Participants at the start of the National Heart Institute (IJN) Ride 4 Your Heart 2017 challenge, on Nov 26, 2017. — Pix courtesy of IJN.

PETALING JAYA: Some 1,700 international and local cyclists took part in the National Heart Institute (IJN) Ride 4 Your Heart 2017 challenge today morning at the University of Nottingham Malaysia Campus.

The ride featured 115km of scenic cycling routes, passing through the 130-million-year-old rainforest and rural areas of Semenyih, Peres, Kuala Klawang, Lenggeng and Broga.

IJN chief executive officer Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Azhari Yakum said the event was held in conjunction with the institute's 25th anniversary as a healthcare provider and serving as a centre of cardiac excellence and research.

"It is definitely a great way to celebrate the institute's anniversary through cycling because it is events like this that bring the people together.

"For those who took part in the ride, I applaud you for your effort as it was truly a challenging experience due to the undulating terrain and gradual hill climbs over a long distance," he said prior to cycling off with the rest of the participants.

He stressed that cycling is a healthy, low-impact exercise that can be enjoyed by all, hence, he urged everyone to take up a healthy and active lifestyle as it could act as preventive measure for heart disease.

There were three categories for the 115km cycling event – men's open that was won by Amir Mustafa Rusli, veteran men's open (Mohd Azim Md Idris) and women's open (Nurul Suhada Zainal).