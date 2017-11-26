2,000 attend cultural show by Korean Navy

KOTA KINABALU: Almost 2,000 people attended a cultural show staged by members of the Republic of Korea Navy at the Tun Ahmad Raffae Auditorium Hall in Menara Tun Mustapha, here today.

It was in conjunction with the maiden port-of-call of two Korean warships, Kang Gam Chan DDH 979 and Hwa Cheon AOE 59 at the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) base in Teluk Sepanggar, Kota Kinabalu, from Nov 24 to 27.

The show included various performances such as singing, traditional orchestra, a silent parade by the Korean and Malaysian navy, a b-boy act, magic show, and taekwondo demonstration.

Many parents made use of the start of the school holidays to take their children to watch the two-hour show which began at 3pm.

Housewife Nurhidayu Abd Majid from Sepanggar said her three sons were very excited and happy to watch the show, especially the taekwondo demonstration.

Civil servant Husni Hussin from Kudat said this was the first time he and his family watched a Korean cultural show live, and to him, the Korean naval crew were very talented.

Ester Barnad from Tuaran said watching the show was an unforgettable experience for her and her children. — Bernama