37,000 traffic summonses involving Singaporeans still unsettled since 2014

JOHOR BARU: A total 61,057 traffic summonses involving foreign vehicles dating back to 2014 have yet to be settled, with Singaporeans accounting for more than half the number, or 37,506.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director SAC Sharul Othman Mansor said since 2014, in total, 81,708 summonses were issued to foreign vehicles, including 50,616 registered to Singaporeans.

"A total 20,651 summonses have been paid, but we still have more than 61,000 yet to be settled," he said.

"There is no excuse for these foreigners not to settle their summonses as they have various avenues to do so. They can easily check and pay their summonses at the 900 kiosks in Singapore, online, traffic branches, at Johor Premium Outlets (JPO) as well as at the Gelang Patah rest areas," he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after attending the eighth operation against foreign motorists with outstanding summonses at Pandan rest area here, today.

He said from 2014 to Saturday (Nov 25), about 20 million summonses have been registered in the country for foreign and local vehicles while more than 12 million outstanding summonses were recorded in the same period.

It was reported that since 2000, the bulk of traffic summons issued on foreign vehicles involved Singaporeans.

In June, police revealed that it had recovered about RM5.6 million in fines when foreign motorists paid up a third of more than 180,000 outstanding traffic summons issued to Singaporeans.

Police had also said that it will continue to take steps to compel Singaporeans to settle the remaining outstanding summonses which amount to about RM42 million.

Early this year, Singaporean motorists told the media that they were prepared to pay up the summonses but want proof of the offence they were booked for.

Several motorists claimed that this would only be fair to them as there were cases of cloned vehicles being used on Malaysian roads.