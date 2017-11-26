BN leader's sucess depends on his wife: PM

MALACCA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak said the success and effectiveness of a Barisan Nasional (BN) leader depends on the role played by his wife.

"If a wife becomes a true friend, be able to make him happy and understand his duties, heart and mind, than I am confident that every BN elected representative will be more successful.

"This area must be emphasised so that the husband can do his job well, especially near the general election," he said at a banquet and closing of a programme with the Wives of Barisan Nasional Elected Representatives in Bandar Hilir, here tonight.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron.

Welfare Association of Wives of Ministers and Deputy Ministers (Bakti) was crowned as overall champion.

Najib, who presented the championship trophy to his wife, and Bakti president Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, said wives of BN elected representatives should adopt a friendly approach with the people.

"The wives can help the single mothers and orphans in times of disasters. The charity work is meaningful for the BN government."

He added the BN government was doing good for the people but was not appreciated and thus it was the wives job to support their husbands.

"Leaders often have to face lies that must be countered with facts to correct the people's perception," — Bernama