Chong Wei to meet Chen Long in Hong Kong open final

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian badminton ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei advanced to the Hong Kong Open final where he will meet with Chen Long of China tomorrow.

Chong Wei made short work of Shi Yuqi of China, winning in straight sets of 21-19 and 21-8 in a semi-final match, said Badminton World Federation (BWF) website.

Chen Long was forced to sweat before beating Anders Antonsen of Denmark, 21-14, 19-21 and 21-17 in the other semi-final match.

Chong Wei has won the Hong Kong Open singles title four times, in 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2015. — Bernama