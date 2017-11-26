Complete Politeknik Bagan Datuk in 38 months: Zahid

Posted on 26 November 2017 - 07:01pm Last updated on 26 November 2017 - 11:35pm

BAGAN DATUK: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi wants the Politeknik Bagan Datuk contractor to complete the project in 38 months; seven months ahead of schedule.

"The 45 months period to complete building the polytechnic is too long for Bagan Datuk residents," he told reporters at the Politeknik Bagan Datuk groundbreaking ceremony, here today.

Zahid, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bagan Datuk, said Politeknik Bagan Datuk would not become a reality without the support and prayers of the local residents.

Also present were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh, Polytechnic Education Department director-general Datuk Dr Mohd Ismail Abd Aziz, and Perak State Secretary Datuk Seri Abdul Puhat Mat Nayan.

The project, estimated to cost RM220 million, would be built on a 16ha site in front of Sekolah Menengah Sains Bagan Datuk (Sabda), can accommodate a total of 1,200 students.

The focus of Politeknik Bagan Datuk is maritime industry. It offers two Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) programmes, namely Diploma in Ship Building and Diploma in Marine Engineering.

Intake for the first cohort for Diploma in Ship Building was conducted on June 5, and classes were held at Politeknik Bagan Datuk's temporary campus at Medan Niaga Lagenda in Hutan Melintang. — Bernama