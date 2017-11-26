Developer of PA housing projects given until January to start work

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Ministry has given until January next year for the developer involved in the redevelopment of four Public Housing (PA) projects in the federal capital to begin site work.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor expressed regrets over the delay by the developer in getting the projects off the ground, as the tender negotiation for the projects between the developer and the government was made about five years ago.

"We want to implement the projects fast because we want to provide comfort for occupants of the PA housing, which is currently small.

"Therefore, we will meet the developer and give them until January 2018 to start work. Failing which, we will withdraw the tender and give it to another developer," he said when opening the Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya Federal Territory-level '1Malaysia MyCountry' programme at the PA Sri Johor, here today.

He said the affected projects were PA Taman Ikan Emas, PA Sri Johor, PA Sri Melaka and PA Sri Pulau Pinang, which would be expanded to 850 sq ft per unit, from 450 sq ft per unit currently.

Tengku Adnan said 5,600 new units would be built at the affected public housing projects and would be sold for RM28,000 per unit.

"The price is very low compared with the market price, which is RM450,000, and the offer will be made to all the four PA lessees," he said, adding that the redevelopment projects of the PA housing would take up to six years to be ready.

The three-day '1Malaysia MyCountry' programme, organised by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry through the Information Department, is aimed at bridging the gap between the people and the government. — Bernama