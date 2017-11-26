Empowerment of SPP, MPPP to realise proposed education commission: Mahdzir

PADANG TERAP: The empowerment of the Teaching Service Commission (SPP) and the Education Advisory Service Council (MPPP) can help realise the proposed setting up of an Education Commission to strengthen the national education policy.

Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the ministry viewed the proposal as good, but the role and function of the two bodies should be fine-tuned and reviewed.

"SPP, whose function is limited to the teaching service, such as interview, appointment and confirmation of teachers, could be restructured so that it could be a regulator in the implementation of the education policy.

"As for MPPP, set up as adviser to the country's education policy, its role could be reviewed by giving it a wider mandate," he said.

He told this to reporters after opening the Under 10 Football Championship for the Education Minister's Trophy at Sekolah Kebangsaan Padang Terap here today.

Yesterday, Federation of Peninsular Malay Students (GPMS) president Zambri Mohd Isa suggested the setting up of a commission to steer the national education system to be always consistent and on the right track.

In another development, Mahdzir said a special circular would be issued by the Education Director-General to state education directors tomorrow on the implementation of a directive as contained in Surat Pekeliling Ikhtisas (SPI).

It pertains the presence of teachers during school holiday, whereby they are required to be in school to perform their official duties, such as attending course, as invigilators for public examinations, such as Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia. It is not their duty to take turns to look after the school during the school holidays. — Bernama