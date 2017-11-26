GE14 within days after CNY? (Updated)

BAGAN DATUK: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has given a hint the 14th general election (GE14) will likely be held soon after the Chinese New Year.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also home minister and Bagan Datuk MP, dropped this hint when opening the Teoh Fu Kiong Temple in Hutan Melintang, here, this morning.

"Don't forget our big day will come, after the Chinese New Year there will be another big day. If before voters made a mistake it is okay, I forgive. If can this time don't repeat the same mistake," he said to rapturous applause from the congregation which numbered more than 500 people.

Chinese New Year falls on Feb 16 and 17.

The current parliamentary term expires on June 26, which means GE14 must be called within 60 days from that date.

Ahmad Zahid also spoke on freedom of religion, saying it contributed to the peace and harmony the people were enjoying.

"The Malaysian government is a caring one and understands religious differences. Although our constitution states that Islam is the religion of the federation, non-Muslims are free to practise their respective religions.

"It means the government is fair and respects all religions in the country because Islam teaches us to respect other religions."

Political analysts said Ahmad Zahid was not far off in suggesting that GE14 could be called after Chinese New Year.

They said it would most likely be held between the end of March and the middle of April, with several of them predicting the dissolution of Parliament in early March.

This was because, although the government has up to June 26 to dissolve the Parliament, Muslims in the country will be fasting for a month during Ramadan – most likely beginning on May15 – with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri to be celebrated 30 days from then.

"It's highly unlikely that the government will campaigning and hold election during these two months (May and June)," said Universiti Utara Malaysia's (UUM) Prof Madya Dr Mohd Azizuddin Mohd Sani.

Once the parliament is dissolved, it will typically take about two weeks for the Election Commission to come up with the dates for nomination and polling.

Parties will then most likely have between 11 and 14 days to campaign, before the vote is held.

"So if PM announces the dissolution of Parliament after Chinese New Year – most likely early March – then we are looking at an eledtion at the end of March or early April," Merdeka Centre director Ibrahim Suffian told theSun today.

April 3, 2018 would also mark Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak's ninth year since taking over as prime minister from Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.

Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) Assoc Prof Dr Sivamurugan Pandian said Najib would want to play up the achievements in his "report card" when campaigning, meaning it is unlikely the election would be held immediately after Chinese New Year.

"He will also have to show the (positive) outcome of the Budget 2018, whcih will take some time.

Also, the government will be looking at disbursing the 1Malaysia People's Aid (BR1M) before the election, and you have to consider the fact that the re-delineation (of electoral boundaries) has yet to be tabled in Parliament," he said.