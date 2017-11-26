Grandfather loses two fingers after feeding banknotes to tiger (Video)

A TIGER bit off two fingers of an elderly man after he tried to feed the wild animal with banknotes. The 65-year-old grandfather, identified as Bai, thought it would bring him luck if he fed the tiger and a lion with some money.

A video footage of the incident went viral over the weekend. The tiger was in cage at a circus in Henan province in the east of China. Bai pushed banknotes through the bars in the cages of the tiger and a lion next to it.

The tiger went straight for Bai's fingers. It let go after a circus staff hit it with an iron bar.

Bai's granddaughter said he had lost his middle finger and part of his ring finger. One of his relatives said he had been drinking before going to the circus.

Watch the video here: