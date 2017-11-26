Kedah PAS state assemblyman defects to Bersatu

Posted on 26 November 2017 - 07:46pm Last updated on 26 November 2017 - 08:24pm

ALOR STAR: Kedah state assemblyman for Anak Bukit Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah of PAS today joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Amiruddin, who is state opposition leader, announced his decision at a press conference which was streamed live at Mukhriz Mahathir FC Facebook at about 6pm.

Among those present during the press conference were Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and state Bersatu leadership.

Last year, Amiruddin surprised everyone by resigning from his post as the party's Kuala Kedah division chief.

He was rumoured to be close with Amanah leadership and was said to be planning to join the splinter party of PAS.

Efforts by theSun to get comments from Amiruddin were futile till press time.