M'sia should consider extending duration of field hospital: Doctor (Video)

COX'S BAZAR: Malaysia should consider extending the duration of its Field Hospital for Rohingya refugees for a year or more.

Stating this, Field Hospital Planning and Technical adviser Colonel Dr Mohd Arshil Moideen said it would be a better way to help the refugees here.

"The field hospital, which will be operating for three months, will not be able to help the refugees too much.

"Looking at the situation here, it is my opinion that the duration is extended for at least a year or more.

"This way the medical services offered to the refugees will not be taken away all of a sudden at the end of the three-month operations," he told the Malaysian Parliamentarian's delegation at the hospital building site on Saturday.

However, the decision will be at the government's discretion, Arshil said, adding that the decision will also take into account the views and requests of the Bangladeshi government and the United Nation's High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

The Field Hospital, which is almost 50% complete, is sized 100x70m and will be a fully equipped specialist hospital that is equivalent to a district specialist hospital.

Arshil, who is also the Royal Medical Corp clinical epidemiology specialist, said there will be operations and surgical facilities, labour room, paediatric room, as well as trauma and emergency facilities.

It can house 50 patients at a time and will have 50 medical personnel on rotation.

"Many of the people here suffer mainly from gastric and stomach ulcers because of no proper food supply.

"The most critical need here is maternal health care and medical and psychiatric treatment for rape victims.

He also said that the rise of infectious diseases was the most challenging problem in any humanitarian missions.

"When the hospital begins operations on Dec 1, it will be a complete field hospital in this area, with an operational cost of RM1.5million per month.

"But there is no price for humanitarian works," he added.

Arshil said the team has identified KPJ Specialist Hospital in Dhaka for medical supplies to ensure there is no counterfeits.

He said there will be two generator sets to supply electricity with the capacity that can cover a 10-storey building.

"As for water supply, it will be self-sustained. We have made arrangements with the local company to dig a well and set up our own toilets here," Arshil said.

Earlier in the month, the government had announced that it would build an RM3.5million field hospital in Cox Bazar for the Rohingya refugees, who fled Myanmar.

Below is a video of Rohingya kids at Cox's Bazar: