MyPPP youth wing call BN to field Kayveas as Cameron Highlands candidate

KUALA LUMPUR: MyPPP youth wing called for its party president Tan Sri M. Kayveas (pix) to be made Barisan Nasional's candidate for the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat.

MyPPP youth chief Sathiah Sudakaran in his policy speech at the party's annual general assembly said Kayveas should be considered to contest in Cameron Highlands as the party has been active there for the past three years.

"MyPPP youth is calling for this as we have been working hard there for the past three years. We want the Prime Minister to announce Kayveas as Cameron Highland's candidate. Component parties should allow this as Kayveas is the only one who can ensure BN wins in Cameron Highlands," Sathiah said in his speech.

Barisan Nasional Youth chairman Khairy Jamaluddin, who was also present, said this is something that only the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak can decide on.

"We will have to discuss this based on the party's family spirit," Khairy said in his speech to open the assembly.

Kayveas was reported to have had meetings arranged with MIC president Datuk Seri S. Subramaniam to discuss the constituency seat, but there has been no further progress.

Earlier this month it was reported MIC Youth chief Datuk Sivaraajh Chandran had been appointed Cameron Highlands' constituency coordinator.

Sivaraajh had said the seat was traditionally contested by MIC, which its former party president Datuk Seri G Palanivel had won in the 13th general election.

MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S Subramaniam on Oct 18 said the Cameron Highlands seat remains allocated to MIC, adding that claims by Kayveas that it would be returned to MyPPP were untrue.