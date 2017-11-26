NCD cases expected to rise: Dr Hilmi

GEORGE TOWN: Non-communicable diseases (NCD), which contributed to 73% of deaths in the country last year, are expected to increase this year, based on the lifestyle of the people, especially of the younger generation.

Deputy Health minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya described as "worrying" the current situation where young people, even those in their early 30s, are now getting NCDs such as diabetes, stroke, cancer and hypertension.

Based on studies, he said, there was an increase in the number of hypertension cases, with more than 17% of patients not realising that they had the problem.

"It should be remembered that hypertension can be fatal when a person has a stroke or (is) haemorrhaging in the head, which can only be detected at a late stage."

"This situation happens to a 39-year-old patient. When we checked his lifestyle, he always had nasi kandar in the morning and for lunch, drank teh tarik and was a cigarette smoker, as well as did not go for health screening," he told reporters after opening a health camp, "Bersama Komuniti Kekal Sihat," here today.

Dr Hilmi said a National Health and Morbidity Survey conducted in 2015 found that at least 17.5% of the Malaysian population, aged 18 and above, had diabetes, with 9.2% not knowing they were suffering from the disease, and 30.5% had hypertension.

He said the ministry also found the prevalence of people in the country having high cholesterol to be very high, at 47.7%.

"The people at all ages should continue to (exercise) periodically, as well as to take a well-balanced diet of 2,000 calories for men and 1,800 calories for women. — Bernama