No compromise for policemen involved in drug abuse: Nur Jazlan

JOHOR BARU: Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed (pix) said the ministry (KDN) will not compromise with policemen who are involved in drug abuse.

"How can we trust them to fight drugs if they take drugs? "Our investigation found that some policemen take drugs due to work pressure," he said after an event with the Registrar of Societies (ROS) , here today.

Nur Jazlan said in an effort to curb the menace, the Home Ministry had taken steps to train and test the candidates called up during the recruitment exercise.

"The ministry (KDN) has conducted various tests including psychological tests at the entry level and to existing members. For example, before promotion, they have to undergo a test to determine their condition."

On another note, he said the fight against drug abuse among students of Public and Private Higher Education Institutions. (IPTA, IPTS) would be intensified.

Nur Jazlan, who is also president of the Malaysian Drug Prevention Association (PEMADAM) said he was cooperating with the IPTA to mobilise the association in curbing the menace.

"We want to establish PEMADAM clubs at IPTA level because these drug traffickers have made the university students as their target.

"The market trend is for Amphetamine Type Stimulant (ATS) and New Psychoactive Substances (NPS) such as ecstasy and amphetamine," he added. — Bernama